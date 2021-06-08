All-ACAC Baseball team named

Adams Central and South Adams each had three players named to the All-ACAC Baseball first team. Adams Central infielder Alex Currie, outfielder Blake Heyerly and pitcher Justin Bultemeier were all named to the first team, as were South Adams pitcher Adam Besser, catcher AJ Dull and at-large selection James Arnold. Other first-team honorees include Heritage infielder Dalton Wasson, Woodlan infielder Carter Knoblauch and outfielder Kaden Gerber of Bluffton.

The full first team and second team are listed below:

2020-2021 All-ACAC Baseball

First Team

Infield – Dalton Wasson, Heritage; Carter Knoblauch, Woodlan; Alex Currie, Adams Central; Blake Caldwell, Jay County.

Outfield – Blake Heyerly, Adams Central; Kaden Gerber, Bluffton; Crosby Heniser, Jay County.

Pitcher – Justin Bultemeier, Adams Central; Adam Besser, South Adams.

Catcher – AJ Dull, South Adams.

At-Large – James Arnold, South Adams.

Second Team

Infield – Ryan Black, South Adams; Jackson Bearman, Heritage; Caleb Hoke, Southern Wells; Caleb Riley, Bluffton.

Outfield – Tanner Bair, Woodlan; Dalton White, Heritage; Trey Schoch, South Adams.

Pitcher – Braxton Betencourt, Bluffton; Austin Curts, Jay County.

Catcher – Chris Baker, Heritage.

At-Large – Jaren Hildenbrand, Adams Central.