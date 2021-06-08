All-ACAC softball team named

Adams Central and Woodlan lead this year's all-ACAC selections with three first-team honorees each. The Flying Jets were represented on the first team by pitcher Maddie Hill, infielder Sage Hammond and outfielder McKenna Dietsch. The Warriors on the first team are pitcher Austin Gaff, infielder Olivia Wilson and outfielder Mya Jones. The first team also includes Heritage pitcher Ella Bickel, South Adams catcher Jade Baker and South Adams outfielder Kristen Wynn.

The full first and second teams are listed below.

2021 ACAC All-Conference Softball Team

First Team

Pitcher – Maddie Hill, Adams Central; Austin Gaff, Woodlan; Ella Bickel, Heritage.

Catcher – Jade Baker, South Adams.

Infielder – Rieley Brewster, Jay Couty; Sage Hammond, Adams Central; Olivia Wilson, Woodlan; Aubrie Schwieterman, Jay County.

Outfielder – McKenna Dietsch, Adams Central; Mya Jones, Woodlan; Kristen Wynn, South Adams.

Second Team

Pitcher – Haleigh Clayton, Jay County.

Catcher – Alexis Vineyard, Bluffton.

Infielder – Riley Tappy, Southern Wells; Lily King, Bluffton; Miranda Hedington, Adams Central; Ava Smith, Woodlan; Renna Schwieterman, Jay County.

Outfielder – Haley Gillette, Jay County; Mady Fraley, Jay County; Janae Jacobs, Jay County; Alivia Ulmer, Woodlan.