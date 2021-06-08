Churubusco's Paul stepping down

Churubusco boys basketball coach Chris Paul is stepping down after five seasons, the Eagles announced.

Paul, who previously coached the Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball team, won the first three sectional titles in program history during his tenure and also captured a Northeast Corner Conference championship, finishing with an overall record of 79-44, a team record for winning percentage.

“Finding a coach who can continue the hardwood success that Chris Paul achieved will be a difficult task," Churubusco athletic director Nate Wright said in a statement.

