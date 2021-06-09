Furst scores 22 as Indiana senior All-Stars beat Juniors

After leading by just one point at halftime, the Indiana Senior Boys All-Stars outpaced the Junior All-Stars in the second half to win 127-106 at Brownsburg.

2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball Caleb Furst of Blackhawk Christian scored 22 points and had 12 rebounds for the seniors, along with five assists and two blocks. Trey Kaufman-Renn of Silver Creek, his future Purdue teammate, also scored 22 points, while Blake Wesley led the seniors with 24 points. The seniors scored 78 points in the paint, while the juniors scored 50.

Leland Walker led the juniors with 24 points. Jalen Jackson led the Fort Wayne juniors with 20 points: he shot 8 of 10 from the field and had five rebounds and two assists. Fletcher Loyer of Homestead shot 6 of 12 and scored 15 points.