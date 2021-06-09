Indiana Senior All-Star girls beat juniors, 94-69

The Indiana Senior Girls All-Stars easily beat their junior counterparts at Brownsburg on Wednesday, 94-69. The seniors led 43-30 at halftime, and outscored the juniors 38-17 on fast-break points.

2021 Miss Basketball Jayla Smith, who is committed to Purdue, led all scorers with 16 points, and she also had five rebounds and four steals. Junior All-Star Ayanna Patterson of Homestead shot 2 of 3 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to score eight points, and she also had five rebounds. Junior Olivia Smith of South Side scored three points with a rebound, an assist and a steal.

