Golf state finals tee times released

The IHSAA released tee times for Round 1 of the boys golf state finals, which will be held Tuesday at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.

Canterbury senior Joseph Shaklik will be one of the first players to tee off, starting at the 1st tee at 8 a.m. Bellmont sophomore Winston Brown will tee off on the first tee at 8:09 a.m.

The five Columbia City golfers will tee off at the 1st tee between 8:18 and 8:54 a.m. Bishop Dwenger will tee off at the 1st tee between 9:48 and 10:24 a.m.

Concordia senior Bailey Marquart will tee off at the 10th tee at 10:06 a.m.

