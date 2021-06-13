The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, June 13, 2021 9:20 pm

    Angola's Evans places first at NGA Nationals

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Ashtyn Evans, a rising senior at Angola, was the all-around winner for the Level 9 Senior division at the inaugural National Gymnastics Association Nationals in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday through Saturday, scoring a combined 36.425 in four events. She took first place in the uneven bars with a score of 9.500. Sarah Boyd of DeKalb was seventh in the all-around with a score of 32.525. 

