Eastside set to play in finals Monday

Eastside baseball (23-5) will be playing Providence (21-6) for the Class 2A state title at Victory Field in Indianapolis at 8 p.m. on Monday, June 21.

That is the second final of the day at Victory Field, following the Class A game between Washington Township (26-7) and Shakamak (17-7), which is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

The Class 3A final between Hanover Central (29-3-1) and Southridge (25-7) will be the first game of the day on Tuesday, and the Class 4A championship between Fishers (23-12) and Jasper (30-2) will follow at 8 p.m.

vjacobsen@jg.net