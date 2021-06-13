The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, June 13, 2021 3:30 am

    Eastside set to play in finals Monday

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Eastside baseball (23-5) will be playing Providence (21-6) for the Class 2A state title at Victory Field in Indianapolis at 8 p.m. on Monday, June 21. 

    That is the second final of the day at Victory Field, following the Class A game between Washington Township (26-7) and Shakamak (17-7), which is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. 

    The Class 3A final between Hanover Central (29-3-1) and Southridge (25-7) will be the first game of the day on Tuesday, and the Class 4A championship between Fishers (23-12) and Jasper (30-2) will follow at 8 p.m.

    vjacobsen@jg.net

