Spartans tennis finishes season ranked No. 5

Homestead girls tennis was ranked fifth in the final IHSTECA season rankings, which were released Sunday, a week after the state team finals. The Spartans reached the state semifinals before falling to eventual state champion Carmel, which finishes the season ranked No. 1. Carroll finishes the season ranked 23rd.

The full rankings are listed below:

Final State Rankings 2021

1. Carmel

2. South Bend St. Joseph

3. Park Tudor

4. Evansville Memorial

5. Homestead

6. Columbus North

7. Jasper

8. Fishers

9. Hamilton Southeastern

10. Center Grove

11. Avon

12. Delta

13. Westfield

14. Cathedral

15. Plainfield

16. Northridge

17. Guerin Catholic

18. Lafayette Harrison

19. Franklin

20. Noblesville

21. Lawrence North

22. Penn

23. Carroll

24. Whiteland

25. Brebeuf

26. Brownsburg

27. Seymour

28. Floyd Central

29. Oldenburg Academy

30. Mount Vernon (Fortville)