Sunday, June 13, 2021 9:50 pm
Spartans tennis finishes season ranked No. 5
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Homestead girls tennis was ranked fifth in the final IHSTECA season rankings, which were released Sunday, a week after the state team finals. The Spartans reached the state semifinals before falling to eventual state champion Carmel, which finishes the season ranked No. 1. Carroll finishes the season ranked 23rd.
The full rankings are listed below:
Final State Rankings 2021
1. Carmel
2. South Bend St. Joseph
3. Park Tudor
4. Evansville Memorial
5. Homestead
6. Columbus North
7. Jasper
8. Fishers
9. Hamilton Southeastern
10. Center Grove
11. Avon
12. Delta
13. Westfield
14. Cathedral
15. Plainfield
16. Northridge
17. Guerin Catholic
18. Lafayette Harrison
19. Franklin
20. Noblesville
21. Lawrence North
22. Penn
23. Carroll
24. Whiteland
25. Brebeuf
26. Brownsburg
27. Seymour
28. Floyd Central
29. Oldenburg Academy
30. Mount Vernon (Fortville)
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story