The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, June 13, 2021 9:50 pm

    Spartans tennis finishes season ranked No. 5

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Homestead girls tennis was ranked fifth in the final IHSTECA season rankings, which were released Sunday, a week after the state team finals. The Spartans reached the state semifinals before falling to eventual state champion Carmel, which finishes the season ranked No. 1. Carroll finishes the season ranked 23rd. 

    The full rankings are listed below:

    Final State Rankings 2021

    1. Carmel

    2. South Bend St. Joseph

    3. Park Tudor

    4. Evansville Memorial

    5. Homestead

    6. Columbus North

    7. Jasper

    8. Fishers

    9. Hamilton Southeastern

    10. Center Grove

    11. Avon

    12. Delta

    13. Westfield

    14. Cathedral

    15. Plainfield

    16. Northridge

    17. Guerin Catholic

    18. Lafayette Harrison

    19. Franklin

    20. Noblesville

    21. Lawrence North

    22. Penn

    23. Carroll

    24. Whiteland

    25. Brebeuf

    26. Brownsburg

    27. Seymour

    28. Floyd Central

    29. Oldenburg Academy

    30. Mount Vernon (Fortville)

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story