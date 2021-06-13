The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, June 13, 2021

    Wiley runs nation's-best mile time in Alabama

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Addy Wiley, who just completed her junior year at Huntington North and won the 800- and 1600-meter runs at the girls state finals last week, won the mile race at the RunningLane Track Championships in Madison, Alabama, on Saturday in 4:38.14, the fastest outdoor mile recorded by a high school girl in the country so far this year. 

