Sunday, June 13, 2021 9:10 pm
Wiley runs nation's-best mile time in Alabama
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Addy Wiley, who just completed her junior year at Huntington North and won the 800- and 1600-meter runs at the girls state finals last week, won the mile race at the RunningLane Track Championships in Madison, Alabama, on Saturday in 4:38.14, the fastest outdoor mile recorded by a high school girl in the country so far this year.
