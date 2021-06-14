Former Eastside coach Abbott to lead Carroll

Carroll announced Monday that Ryan Abbott will take over as boys basketball coach. Abbott went 117-95 in nine seasons with Eastside, making him the Blazers' winningest coach. He also spent four years as a Carroll assistant under Marty Beasley, who coached the Chargers for 16 years but has left to take over the DeKalb boys basketball program.

Abbott will take over a Chargers team that went 18-7 and won a sectional title in 2020-2021. The Chargers have had a winning record in every season since 2012-2013.

