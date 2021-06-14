The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, June 14, 2021 9:00 pm

    Former Eastside coach Abbott to lead Carroll

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Carroll announced Monday that Ryan Abbott will take over as boys basketball coach. Abbott went 117-95 in nine seasons with Eastside, making him the Blazers' winningest coach. He also spent four years as a Carroll assistant under Marty Beasley, who coached the Chargers for 16 years but has left to take over the DeKalb boys basketball program. 

    Abbott will take over a Chargers team that went 18-7 and won a sectional title in 2020-2021. The Chargers have had a winning record in every season since 2012-2013. 

    vjacobsen@jg.net

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story