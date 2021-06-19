Olivia Smith named MVP at Class Basketball All-Star Classic

South Side rising senior Olivia Smith was named the MVP of the first game of the Indiana Class Basketball All-Star Classic at Anderson University on Saturday. Smith scored 19 points and had eight steals, six assists and five rebounds as her Junior White team defeated the Junior Red team, 75-66.

Mila Reynolds of South Bend Washington, who played on the Junior Red team, was the game's leading scorer with 24 points. She also had seven rebounds and a block.