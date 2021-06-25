Mathison named Indiana Baseball Player of the Year

Homestead graduate Carter Mathison was named the 2021 Indiana Baseball Player of the Year on Friday night during the banquet honoring the North-South All Stars. The all-star series will start with a double-header at the University of Evansville's Braun Stadium on Saturday and will conclude with a wood-bat game at Evansville's Bosse Stadium on Sunday.

Mathison, who was selected for the game as an outfielder, led all Indiana players with 16 home runs and finished the season batting .515 with a 1.242 slugging percentage. He also went 3-0 with a 1.43 ERA on the mound.

Four other local athletes also made the North team: Pitcher Coley Stevens of Leo, second baseman Kameron Salazar of Wawasee, third baseman Rocco Hanes of Norwell and third baseman Aric Ehmke of DeKalb. Homestead coach Nick Byall will serve as an assistant coach for the North team.

