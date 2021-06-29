Heritage's Eldridge commits to Toledo

Kiel Eldridge, a rising senior defensive end/linebacker and receiver at Heritage, announced on Tuesday that he has verbally committed to Toledo football. Eldridge had 12 catches as a junior, four of them for touchdowns, as well as 35 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.

Eldridge had also reported offers from Ball State, Bowling Green, Western Michigan, Arizona State, Cincinnati and Purdue. But Toledo beat all of these teams to the punch, first offering Eldridge in June of 2020.