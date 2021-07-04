Angola's Steury finished seventh in mile at national meet

Angola rising senior Izaiah Steury took seventh place in the boys mile at The Outdoor Nationals Presented by Nike, which was run at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field on Saturday. Steury ran his race in 4:09.61, finishing 6.31 seconds behind winner Nathan Green of Idaho.

That race came less than a week after Steury took fourth place in an 800 race at the 800 Meter Jamboree in Chicago on June 28, finishing in 1:52.45.