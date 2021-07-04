Wiley wins mile at Outdoor Nationals, is named Gatorade athlete of the Year

Addy Wiley, a rising senior at Huntington North, was named the Gatorade Indiana Track and Field Girls Player of the Year on Friday.

On Saturday, she won the 1-mile run race at The Outdoor Nationals Presented by Nike, which were held at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field. She ran a 4:42.78 to beat runner-up Sophia Gorriaran by just over a second.

The Gatorade athlete of the year honor was announced on the same day that Wiley broke the high school girls state record in the 800, running 2:04.40 and taking second place at the Brooks PR Invitational in Seattle on Friday.

Wiley has also run the fastest mile by a high school girl so far this year, winning the event at the RunningLane Track Championships in Alabama in 4:38.14 last month.

Wiley won the 800-meter run in 2:08.62 at the state finals this year and defended her 1,600 title from 2019, winning in 4:45.27.