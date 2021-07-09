IHSAA approves football alignments, soccer mercy rule

The IHSAA Executive Committee officially approved the football sectional alignment for 2021 with a few changes that will affect Fort Wayne-area teams at the latest meeting on June 25, meeting minutes released on Thursday reveal. Class 5A Sectional 11, which was supposed to include Concord and Goshen along with Bishop Dwenger, Northrop, North Side and Snider, will now be a four-team sectional with only the Fort Wayne schools. Concord and Goshen will move to Sectional 10.

The committee also approved plans to move soccer regional semifinal games to mid-week while keeping regional finals on Saturdays. In recent years, regional semifinals and finals have been played on a single site on one Saturday. The committee also voted 15-1 to adopt a mercy rule in soccer, installing a running clock when a team takes a five-goal lead. The clock will only stop for injuries, and normal clock management will not return during the course of a game. Matches will end early if a team is ahead by nine or more goals with 20 minutes remaining or if a team takes a nine-goal lead in the final 20 minutes.

A basketball mercy rule was tabled, and a motion to make girls wrestling an IHSAA-sanctioned sport and expand the number of wrestlers admitted to the state tournament failed.

