Luers announces new athletic director

Bishop Luers announced that assistant athletic director and dean of students Kevin Mann will become the school's new athletic director.

Mann will replace Kevin Godfroy, who has been in the position for five years. Before coming to Luers four years ago, Mann taught at Bishop Dwenger and West Noble. He played Division II soccer at Purdue Fort Wayne.

"We are excited to have Kevin serve our students in this capacity, his knowledge and love of athletics and our students make him a great fit for this position," Luers principal Jim Huth said in a statement.