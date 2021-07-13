IHSCBA names All-State teams

The Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association released its All-State teams tonight.

Among those chosen were Class 4A Honorable Mention Sam Gladd of Columbia City, Class 3A Honorable Mentions Xavier Nolan of Bishop Dwenger, Kameron Salazar of Wawasee and Damien Gudakunst and Coley Stevens of Leo. Class 2A honorees included First-Teamer Owen Willard of Eastside and Honorable Mention Adam Besser of South Adams.

