Leo's Livingston commits to West Virginia

Leo lineman Landen Livingston committed to play college football at West Virginia this afternoon.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound Livingston, who was being recruited as an offensive tackle but also plays defensive line for the Lions, will be a senior in the fall. He is the No. 12 recruit in Indiana in his class, per 247sports.com, and the 25th-ranked interior offensive lineman in the country. He was also considering Iowa, Purdue, Indiana and Cincinnati.

Livingston was an All-Northeast 8 performer as a junior in 2020, blocking for a Lions rushing attack that gained 219 yards per game and adding 22 tackles and three sacks on the defensive side.

Livingston visited West Virginia the weekend of June 11 and said his relationship with third-year coach Neal Brown was a significant factor in his choice.

“After my visit, me and my family had nothing else but good words for (the West Virginia coaching staff)," Livingston told 247sports.com. "I highly feel that Coach Brown is building something special. Coach Brown went through what he wants to do for the West Virginia football program, it was truly amazing. He wants to keep great culture within the program, and I believe that’s something important to have in order to be a good football team. The culture of the program was something that was a big deciding factor in my whole decision, and Coach Brown’s words really showed how great it is there."

Livingston's Lions are coming off back-to-back 10-2 seasons and sectional championship game appearances.

