Busco names new basketball coach

Shannon Beard was approved as the new Churubusco boys basketball coach during the Smith-Green Community Schools board meeting on Monday. Beard takes over the head coaching role after serving as an assistant for the Eagles, who went 21-5 and claimed a sectional title under head coach Chris Paul in 2020-21. Beard was previously the head coach for Hamilton from 2017 to 2019, going 7-39.

Paul led the Eagles for five seasons with an overall record of 79-44, during which Busco never finished below .500. They claimed two sectional titles during his tenure.

Although several underclassmen – including multiple freshmen – played significant minutes last season, the Eagles are losing Jackson Paul, Landen Jordan and Luke McClure to graduation. Together, the trio accounted for 57.1 points and 21.4 rebounds per game.