Former Columbia City coach named assistant IHSAA commissioner

The newest IHSAA assistant commissioner is Jasper athletic director Brian Lewis, who was once the Columbia City football coach. The IHSAA announced Monday that Lewis had been hired to replace Paul Neidig, who was promoted to commissioner last summer. Lewis will oversee boys and girls cross country, boys basketball, boys and girls track and field and unified track and field.

The Eagles football team went 4-18 during Lewis's tenure. He has also taught and coached at North Vermillion and Evansville Harrison and served as athletic director at Monrovia before moving onto Jasper.

Lewis was recently named to the IHSAA Foundation Board of Directors.