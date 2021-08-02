Homestead girls golf starts the season ranked 4th

Homestead girls golf starts the season ranked No. 4 in the state according to the coaches preseason poll. The Spartans placed second behind Evansville North at the 2020 state finals.

Carroll was an honorable mention.

The full poll is listed below:

Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association 2021 Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Evansville North, 120 points

2. Westfield, 110

3. Carmel, 106

4. Homestead, 103

5. Center Grove, 88

T6. Columbus North, 83

T6. HSE, 83

8. Noblesville, 81

9. Culver Academy, 80

10. Castle, 62

11. Franklin Community, 61

12. Penn, 55

13. Zionsville, 52

14. NorthWood, 43

15. Western, 36

16. Brownsburg, 32

17. Floyd Central, 26

T18. Crown Point, 22

T18. Floyd Central, 22

T18. Batesville, 22

Honorable Mention: Lapel, Concord, Greenfield-Central, Lebanon, Carroll