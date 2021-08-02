IFCA Preseason Football Poll: Bishop Luers, South Adams start ranked No. 2

The two local state runners-up in 2020, Class 2A Bishop Luers and Class A South Adams were each ranked No. 2 in their class in the 2021 Indiana Football Coaches Association Coaches Poll, which was released Monday.

Bishop Luers received four first-place votes, the same as No. 1 Andrean. Eastside will start the season ranked No. 9 in Class 2A.

South Adams received two first-place votes while Class A state champ Covenant Christian received five. The Starfires' ACAC rival Adams Central starts at No. 4 and the NECC's Churubusco also received votes.

Homestead will start the season tied for 10th in the Class 6A poll, tied with Penn. Carroll received votes.

Bishop Dwenger is third in the Class 5A poll and Snider is seventh.

The NE8 is well-represented in the Class 4A poll: Leo is seventh, East Noble is ranked eighth despite one first-place vote, and New Haven and Columbia City each received votes. Norwell also received votes in Class 3A.

Returning to the SAC, Concordia will start the season ranked 10th.

The full poll is listed below:

2021 Indiana Football Coaches Association Coaches Poll (Pre-Season)

6A

1 Center Grove (10) 100

2 Westfield 85

3 Carmel 73

4 Ben Davis 63

5 Warren Central 52

6 Brownsburg 42

7 Merrillville 37

8 Elkhart 21

9 Lafayette Jeff 19

10 Homestead 11

Penn 11

Others receiving votes: North Central (Indpls) (10), Hamilton SE (8), Avon (7), Carroll (Allen) (6), Chesterton (1), Lawrence North (1), Warsaw (1).

5A

1 Indpls Cathedral (10) 100

2 Zionsville 85

3 Bishop Dwenger 53

4 Valparaiso 49

5 New Palestine 43

Whiteland 43

7 Snider 42

8 Decatur Central 34

9 Bloomington South 24

10 Mishawaka 18

Others receiving votes: Columbus East (16), Castle (15), Michigan City (9), Concord (7), Bloomington North (6), Harrison (WL) (3), Franklin (2), Hammond Morton (1)

4A

1 Indpls Roncalli (8) 93

2 Indpls Chatard 66

3 Mooresville (1) 63

4 Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 58

5 Hobart 51

6 East Central 44

7 Leo 35

8 East Noble (1) 33

9 Lowell 29

10 Evansville Memorial 22

Others receiving votes: Evansville Central (18), Martinsville (9), New Haven (7), Columbia City (5), Marion (5), Jasper (4), Pendleton Heights (4), New Prairie (3), Delta (2), Mississinewa (1)

3A

1 Danville (6) 90

2 Lawrenceburg 68

3 Gibson Southern (1) 67

4 Mishawaka Marian (2) 55

West Lafayette (1) 55

6 Western Boone 47

7 Indpls Brebeuf 36

8 Southridge 34

9 Guerin Catholic 33

10 Concordia 32

Others receiving votes: Heritage Hills (9), Sullivan (8), Tri-West (8), Norwell (3), Calumet (2), Hanover Central (1)

2A

1 Andrean (4) 93

2 Bishop Luers (4) 90

3 Eastbrook (1) 80

4 Evansville Mater Dei 60

5 Pioneer (1) 36

6 Tipton 28

7 Heritage Christian 27

Lafayette CC 27

9 Eastside 24

10 Triton Central 19

Others receiving votes: Rensslaer Central (17), Indpls Scecina (15), Eastern (Greentown) (11), Linton-Stockton (9), Tell City (6), North Knox (3), Eastern Hancock (2), Centerville (1), South Vermillion (1)

1A

1 Covenant Christian (5) 88

2 South Adams (2) 87

3 Indpls Lutheran (2) 86

4 Adams Central 58

5 Southwood 55

6 Parke Heritage 52

7 Monroe Central (1) 35

8 South Putnam 30

9 West Washington 16

10 Winamac 10

Others receiving votes: Churubusco (8), North Judson (8), North Decatur (7), Northfield (4), North Vermillion (3), Sheridan (3)