Essegian announces his top seven college choices

Star Central Noble guard Connor Essegian narrowed his college options down to seven final schools in a video released on social media on Saturday evening.

According to the video, Essegian, a rising senior, has received offers from 31 NCAA and NAIA schools, but the seven logos highlighted under the banner "Top 7" were those of Chicago Loyola, Butler, Creighton, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Wake Forest and Purdue Fort Wayne.

PFW was one of the first schools to offer Essegian back in April of 2020. The other six finalists all offered Essegian this summer, in some cases within the last few weeks.