The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, August 11, 2021 6:00 pm

    High School Football Scrimmage Schedule

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    All scrimmages will be held Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise stated. 

    Adams Central @ Central Noble

    Bellmont – scrimmage against Jay County canceled 

    Bishop Luers @ North Side

    Carroll @ Bishop Dwenger

    Columbia City @ Garrett

    Concordia @ East Noble

    Eastside @ DeKalb, 6 p.m.

    Osceola Grace @ Fremont, 6 p.m.

    Heritage @ Churubusco

    Homestead @ Snider

    New Haven @ Angola

    Northrop @ Huntington North

    Norwell @ Bluffton

    South Adams @ Parkway (Ohio)

    South Side @ Anderson

    Southern Wells @ Union City jamboree 6 p.m.

    Warsaw @ Leo

    Marion @ Wayne

    Mishawaka Marian @ Wawasee

    South Bend Riley @ West Noble

    Woodlan @ Lakeland

    vjacobsen@jg.net

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story