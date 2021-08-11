Wednesday, August 11, 2021 6:00 pm
High School Football Scrimmage Schedule
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
All scrimmages will be held Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise stated.
Adams Central @ Central Noble
Bellmont – scrimmage against Jay County canceled
Bishop Luers @ North Side
Carroll @ Bishop Dwenger
Columbia City @ Garrett
Concordia @ East Noble
Eastside @ DeKalb, 6 p.m.
Osceola Grace @ Fremont, 6 p.m.
Heritage @ Churubusco
Homestead @ Snider
New Haven @ Angola
Northrop @ Huntington North
Norwell @ Bluffton
South Adams @ Parkway (Ohio)
South Side @ Anderson
Southern Wells @ Union City jamboree 6 p.m.
Warsaw @ Leo
Marion @ Wayne
Mishawaka Marian @ Wawasee
South Bend Riley @ West Noble
Woodlan @ Lakeland
vjacobsen@jg.net
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story