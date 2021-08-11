High School Football Scrimmage Schedule

All scrimmages will be held Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise stated.

Adams Central @ Central Noble

Bellmont – scrimmage against Jay County canceled

Bishop Luers @ North Side

Carroll @ Bishop Dwenger

Columbia City @ Garrett

Concordia @ East Noble

Eastside @ DeKalb, 6 p.m.

Osceola Grace @ Fremont, 6 p.m.

Heritage @ Churubusco

Homestead @ Snider

New Haven @ Angola

Northrop @ Huntington North

Norwell @ Bluffton

South Adams @ Parkway (Ohio)

South Side @ Anderson

Southern Wells @ Union City jamboree 6 p.m.

Warsaw @ Leo

Marion @ Wayne

Mishawaka Marian @ Wawasee

South Bend Riley @ West Noble

Woodlan @ Lakeland

vjacobsen@jg.net