Patterson named to 3x3 U18 national team

Rising Homestead senior Ayanna Patterson has been selected to the four-member team that will represent the U.S. women at the 2021 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup, which will be held in Debrecen, Hungary, on Aug. 24-29.

Patterson previously attended the trials for the 20121 3x3 U19 national team and played in the 2019 3x3 U19 National Championship.

The U.S. training camp will be held in Chicago on Aug. 19-21. Patterson will be joined by Janiah Barker of Marietta, Georgia, Kiki Rice of Bethesda, Maryland, and Mikaylah Williams of Bossier City, Louisiana.

The World Cup will feature 20 men's and 20 women's teams, and all games will be available live at YouTube/FIBA3x3.

vjacobsen@jg.net