Bishop Dwenger volleyball is Class 3A preseason No. 1

Defending state champion Bishop Dwenger will start the season ranked No. 1 in Class 3A according to the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll, which was released Thursday. The Saints earned 11 of the 15 first-place votes in Class 3A. Bellmont will start at No. 3 in Class 3A, while Concordia, Angola and Heritage also received votes in that class.

Blackhawk Christian will begin the season ranked No. 10 in Class A volleyball. Carroll, Columbia City and Warsaw all received votes in Class 4A, and South Adams received votes in Class 2A.

The full poll is listed below:

IndianaPrepVolleyball.com/Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association

Preseason Coaches Poll

Class 4A (First-place votes in parentheses)

1. Yorktown – 178 (10)

2. Hamilton Southeastern – 159 (3)

3. McCutcheon – 138 (1)

4. Munster – 99 (4)

5. Crown Point – 91 (1)

6. Providence – 79

7. Brownsburg – 65

8. Penn – 43

9. Mt. Vernon (Fortville) – 42

10. Roncalli – 35 (1)

Others Receiving Votes: Carmel 31, Cathedral 22, Fishers 21, Floyd Central 18, New Castle 17, LaPorte 16, Lawrence North 14, Pendleton Heights 13, Center Grove 10, Lake Central 9, Avon 8, Carroll 8, Columbus East 7, Columbia City 5, Westfield 5, Evansville Harrison 3, Zionsville 3, Evansville Reitz 1, Hobart 1, Martinsville 1, Plainfield 1, Warsaw 1.

Class 3A

1. Bishop Dwenger – 139 (11)

2. Brebeuf – 131 (2)

3. Bellmont – 83

4. Brownstown Central – 70

5. Silver Creek – 65 (2)

6. Tri-West – 45

7. Barr-Reeve – 43

8. Muncie Burris – 41

9. Wapahani – 36

10. New Prairie – 25

Others Receiving Votes: Concordia 20, Benton Central 18, Angola 16, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 16, West Lafayette 13, Heritage Hills 9, Chatard 7, Heritage 5, Delta 4, Greensburg 2, Northview 2, South Bend St. Joseph 1.

Class 2A

1. Andrean – 98 (9)

2. Evansville Mater Dei – 89

3. Tecumseh – 86

4. Fairfield – 74 (2)

5. Triton Central – 67

6. Western Boone – 53

7. Rochester – 50

8. North Judson – 46

9. Hammond Bishop Noll – 43

10. Alexandria – 41

Others Receiving Votes: Cowan 34, Madison-Grant 22, South Adams 12, Covenant Christian 10 (1), Taylor 10, Tipton 10, Knightstown 8, North Posey 7, Rossville 7, Park Tudor 5, Seeger 4, Linton-Stockton 1.

Class A

1. Pioneer – 94 (7)

2. Trinity Lutheran – 77 (3)

3. Loogootee – 74

4. Lafayette Central Catholic – 65

5. Covington – 55

6. Springs Valley – 48

7. Wes-Del – 36

8. Indianapolis Lutheran – 22

9. Hauser – 14

10. Blackhawk Christian – 12

Others Receiving Votes: Kouts 5, Daleville 4, South Newton 2, Frontier 2, Northfield 2.