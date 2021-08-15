Sunday, August 15, 2021 11:00 pm
Homestead rises to No. 3 in girls golf poll
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Homestead girls golf has risen from No. 4 in the state-wide coaches' preseason poll to No. 3 in the Week 2 poll, which was released Sunday.
The poll was released the day after the Spartans finished second at the Zionsville Invite.
Carroll remains an honorable mention in the poll, which ranks the top 20 teams in the state.
Westfield is now up one spot to the No. 1 ranking in the state, while preseason No. 1 Evansville North has fallen to sixth.
The full poll is listed below:
IHSGCA Week 2 Girls Golf Poll
1. Westfield
2. Carmel
3. Homestead
4. Center Grove
5. Hamilton Southeastern
6. Evansville North
7. Castle
T8. Floyd Central
T8. Noblesville
10. Penn
11. Franklin Community
12. Culver Academy
13. University
T14. Zionsville
T14. Batesville
16. Brownsburg
17. NorthWood
T18. Western
T18. Columbus North
20. Lebanon
Honorable Mention: Crown Point, Lapel, Carroll
