The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, August 15, 2021 11:00 pm

    Homestead rises to No. 3 in girls golf poll

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Homestead girls golf has risen from No. 4 in the state-wide coaches' preseason poll to No. 3 in the Week 2 poll, which was released Sunday.

    The poll was released the day after the Spartans finished second at the Zionsville Invite.

    Carroll remains an honorable mention in the poll, which ranks the top 20 teams in the state. 

    Westfield is now up one spot to the No. 1 ranking in the state, while preseason No. 1 Evansville North has fallen to sixth. 

    The full poll is listed below:

    IHSGCA Week 2 Girls Golf Poll

    1. Westfield

    2. Carmel

    3. Homestead 

    4. Center Grove

    5. Hamilton Southeastern

    6. Evansville North

    7. Castle

    T8. Floyd Central 

    T8. Noblesville

    10. Penn

    11. Franklin Community

    12. Culver Academy

    13. University

    T14. Zionsville

    T14. Batesville

    16. Brownsburg

    17. NorthWood

    T18. Western

    T18. Columbus North

    20. Lebanon

    Honorable Mention: Crown Point, Lapel, Carroll 

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story