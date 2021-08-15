Homestead rises to No. 3 in girls golf poll

Homestead girls golf has risen from No. 4 in the state-wide coaches' preseason poll to No. 3 in the Week 2 poll, which was released Sunday.

The poll was released the day after the Spartans finished second at the Zionsville Invite.

Carroll remains an honorable mention in the poll, which ranks the top 20 teams in the state.

Westfield is now up one spot to the No. 1 ranking in the state, while preseason No. 1 Evansville North has fallen to sixth.

The full poll is listed below:

IHSGCA Week 2 Girls Golf Poll

1. Westfield

2. Carmel

3. Homestead

4. Center Grove

5. Hamilton Southeastern

6. Evansville North

7. Castle

T8. Floyd Central

T8. Noblesville

10. Penn

11. Franklin Community

12. Culver Academy

13. University

T14. Zionsville

T14. Batesville

16. Brownsburg

17. NorthWood

T18. Western

T18. Columbus North

20. Lebanon

Honorable Mention: Crown Point, Lapel, Carroll