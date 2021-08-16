Concordia announces 2021 Athletic Hall of Fame class

Concordia High School will induct four new members and one team into its Athletic Hall of Fame on Aug. 20 during a special halftime presentation. They will then be honored at a reception on Aug. 21.

The Athletic Hall of Fame was started in 2010 to award, recognize and honor outstanding achievements of athletes, coaches and others who have made significant contributions to the athletic program and have been instrumental in promoting the growth of athletics at Concordia. Since that time, Concordia has inducted 89 members and four teams inducted, including the 2021 class.

Inductees this year include:

· Jon Amt, Class of 2000, for track and field, cross country, and basketball;

· Mike Brune, Class of 2005, for football and basketball;

· Thomas Goines, Class of 2001, for soccer and wrestling;

· Stephanie (Long) Scheele, Class of 1994, for volleyball, gymnastics, and softball;

· 1976 girls volleyball team as the first team in school history to play in a state championship game and also the first to go undefeated in the SAC.