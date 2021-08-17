AP top 10 football polls

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 17, 2021, rating points and previous rankings:

CLASS 6A

FPV Rec TP

1. Center Grove (11) - 220

2. Carmel - - 172

3. Westfield - - 140

4. Ben Davis - - 134

5. Brownsburg - - 112

6. Warren Central - - 104

7. Merrillville - - 100

8. Elkhart - - 70

9. Homestead - - 46

10. Lafayette Jeff - - 32

Others receiving votes: Penn 24. Avon 22. Lawrence North 12. Carroll 10. Warsaw 10. North Central 4. Chesterton 4. Columbus North 4.

CLASS 5A

FPV Rec TP

1. Cathedral (11) - 220

2. Zionsville - - 170

3. Bishop Dwenger - - 146

4. New Palestine - - 116

5. Whiteland - - 114

6. Valparaiso - - 108

7. Decatur Central - - 68

8. Snider - - 66

9. Bloomington South - - 52

10. Columbus East - - 36

Others receiving votes: Mishawaka 32. Castle 22. Laf. Harrison 18. Michigan City 18. Concord 10. Hammond Morton 6. Bloomington North 6. S. Bend Adams 2.

CLASS 4A

FPV Rec TP

1. Roncalli (7) - 212

2. Bishop Chatard (4) - 206

3. Mt. Vernon - - 130

4. Mooresville - - 126

5. East Central - - 102

6. Hobart - - 86

7. Leo - - 82

8. Ev. Memorial - - 66

9. East Noble - - 56

10. Ev. Central - - 28

Others receiving votes: Lowell 26. Marion 18. Northridge 14. New Haven 12. Jasper 8. Highland 8. Pendleton Hts. 8. Columbia City 6. Greenwood 6. New Prairie 4. Northview 4. NorthWood 2.

CLASS 3A

FPV Rec TP

1. Danville (9) - 208

2. Lawrenceburg - - 182

3. Mishawaka Marian (1) - 148

4. Gibson Southern (1) - 144

5. West Lafayette - - 126

6. Brebeuf Jesuit - - 94

7. Southridge - - 84

8. Guerin Catholic - - 54

9. Concordia - - 46

10. Western Boone - - 30

Others receiving votes: Tri-West 24. Jimtown 14. Heritage Hills 12. Sullivan 10. Norwell 8. Franklin Co. 8. Knox 4. Calumet 2. Cardinal Ritter 2.

CLASS 2A

FPV Rec TP

1. Andrean (7) - 204

2. Bishop Luers (3) - 192

3. Ev. Mater Dei (1) - 148

4. Eastbrook - - 136

5. Pioneer - - 128

T6. Tipton - - 72

T6. Heritage Christian - - 72

8. Lafayette Catholic - - 68

9. Eastside - - 46

10. Triton Central - - 44

Others receiving votes: Rensselaer 38. Cass 14. Linton 12. Eastern 10. Lapel 8. Fairfield 6. Bremen 4. Seeger 4. LaVille 2. Scecina 2.

CLASS A

FPV Rec TP

1. South Adams (3) - 192

2. Covenant Christian (5) - 184

3. Lutheran (3) - 158

4. Adams Central - - 154

5. Parke Heritage - - 120

6. Southwood - - 114

7. Monroe Central - - 86

8. West Washington - - 68

9. South Putnam - - 46

10. Winamac - - 34

Others receiving votes: N. Decatur 20. N. Judson 12. Triton 10. Sheridan 4. Churubusco 4. Northfield 2. N. Daviess 2.