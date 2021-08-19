3-star recruit Eldridge no longer with Heritage

Kiel Eldridge, a three-star senior recruit who verbally committed to the University of Toledo in June, is no longer on the Heritage football team. In a text message today, Eldridge said he will attempt to play his final season at Jemison High School in Huntsville, Alabama, where he has family.

Eldridge wrote that the decision to play elsewhere was his. Heritage coach Casey Kolkman confirmed Wednesday that Eldridge was no longer on the Patriots’ roster and declined to elaborate further.

Eldridge, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound defensive end/linebacker/tight end, received college offers from Purdue, Cincinnati, Arizona State, Ball State and others.

Heritage opens its season Friday against Eastside.

