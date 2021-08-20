Friday, August 20, 2021 10:50 pm
High School Football: Week 1
Scoreboard
Adams Central 49, Bellmont 6
Angola 42, DeKalb 28
Bluffton 20, Northfield 7
Columbia City 26, Churubusco 7
Warsaw 48, Dublin Coffman (Ohio) 23
East Noble 56, Plymouth 33
Eastside 35, Heritage 0
Bishop Dwenger 43, Wayne 27
Bishop Luers 38, Carroll 31
Snider 34, North Side 32
Concordia 42, South Side 20
Garrett 21, New Haven 18, OT
Homestead 31, Northrop 14
Eastbrook 41, Huntington North 6
Norwell 48, Jennings County 6
Leo 43, Woodlan 12
South Adams 35, Winchester 0
Fremont 55, Southern Wells 16
Tippecanoe Valley 42, Wawasee 7
Central Noble 21, West Noble 14
Prairie Heights 39, Whitko 7
Peak Performers
CARSON CLARK, BISHOP LUERS
349 passing yards, 3 TDs
TYRESE BROWN, SNIDER
265 rushing yards, 3 TDs
LABAN DAVIS, EASTSIDE
309 total yards, 5 TDs
JON SAN JUAN, BLUFFTON
22 rush, 134 yds, 2 TDs
FINLEY HASSELMAN, ANGOLA
4 total TDs
ISAJAHA THATCHER, BELLMONT
88-yard kickoff return TD
CHASE LEECH, GARRETT
GW FG in second OT
KAINON CARICO, EAST NOBLE
3 first-half TDs
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story