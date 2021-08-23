Monday, August 23, 2021 7:50 pm
Carroll debuts at No. 10 in boys tennis poll
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Carroll boys tennis is ranked No. 10 in the state and Homestead is ranked No. 21 in the first IHSTeCA poll of the season, which was released Monday. Carmel is the top-ranked team in the state.
The full poll is listed below:
Boys Tennis Top 30
August 23, 2021 - First Poll
1. Carmel
2. North Central
3. Munster
4. Columbus North
5. Lafayette Harrison
6. Hamilton Southeastern
7. Fishers
8. Center Grove
9. West Lafayette
10. Carroll
11. South Bend St. Joseph
12. Brebeuf
13. Park Tudor
14. Brownsburg
15. Zionsville
16. Avon
17. Westview
18. Northridge
19. Guerin Catholic
20. Mississinewa
21. Homestead
22. Bloomington North
23. Jasper
24. Delta
25. Indianapolis Cathedral
26. Bremen
27. Peru
28. Northwestern
29. Chesterton
T30. Castle
T30. Noblesville
