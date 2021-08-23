The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, August 23, 2021 7:50 pm

    Carroll debuts at No. 10 in boys tennis poll

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Carroll boys tennis is ranked No. 10 in the state and Homestead is ranked No. 21 in the first IHSTeCA poll of the season, which was released Monday. Carmel is the top-ranked team in the state. 

    The full poll is listed below:

    Boys Tennis Top 30

    August 23, 2021 - First Poll

    1. Carmel

    2. North Central

    3. Munster

    4. Columbus North

    5. Lafayette Harrison

    6. Hamilton Southeastern

    7. Fishers

    8. Center Grove

    9. West Lafayette

    10. Carroll

    11. South Bend St. Joseph

    12. Brebeuf

    13. Park Tudor

    14. Brownsburg

    15. Zionsville

    16. Avon

    17. Westview

    18. Northridge

    19. Guerin Catholic

    20. Mississinewa

    21. Homestead

    22. Bloomington North

    23. Jasper

    24. Delta

    25. Indianapolis Cathedral

    26. Bremen

    27. Peru

    28. Northwestern

    29. Chesterton

    T30. Castle

    T30. Noblesville 

