Carroll debuts at No. 10 in boys tennis poll

Carroll boys tennis is ranked No. 10 in the state and Homestead is ranked No. 21 in the first IHSTeCA poll of the season, which was released Monday. Carmel is the top-ranked team in the state.

The full poll is listed below:

Boys Tennis Top 30

August 23, 2021 - First Poll

1. Carmel

2. North Central

3. Munster

4. Columbus North

5. Lafayette Harrison

6. Hamilton Southeastern

7. Fishers

8. Center Grove

9. West Lafayette

10. Carroll

11. South Bend St. Joseph

12. Brebeuf

13. Park Tudor

14. Brownsburg

15. Zionsville

16. Avon

17. Westview

18. Northridge

19. Guerin Catholic

20. Mississinewa

21. Homestead

22. Bloomington North

23. Jasper

24. Delta

25. Indianapolis Cathedral

26. Bremen

27. Peru

28. Northwestern

29. Chesterton

T30. Castle

T30. Noblesville