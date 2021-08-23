Kreiger to coach South Adams girls basketball

South Adams announced Monday it had chosen 2006 Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Wayne Kreiger to succeed Brett Freeman, who had led the program since the 2012-13 season.

Kreiger will be entering his 37th year as a girls head coach this fall. He has coached at Canterbury and Columbia City (plus two seasons as the Eagles boys coach) and led the Cavaliers to the Class A state title in 2013, plus semistate crowns in 2014 and 2015.

The new Starfires coach also appeared in the 2000 Class 3A state championship game with Columbia City and has an overall record of 588-233 as a girls coach, to go along with 19 sectional titles and 11 regional championships. His 588 wins are fifth in Indiana history for girls basketball.

Kreiger takes over a program that has won only three sectional crowns in its history, though one of those came under Freeman in 2017. South Adams is coming off a 9-13 campaign in 2020-21, but returns its top three scorers: sophomore Macy Pries, junior Peyton Pries and senior Kristen Wynn.