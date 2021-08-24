The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, August 24, 2021 12:20 pm

    Bishop Luers now the No. 1-ranked football team in Class 2A

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Bishop Luers is now the No. 1 team in Class 2A, according to the IFCA coaches poll released Monday. The Knights rose one spot after beating Carroll 38-31 in the season opener. 

    Class 2A Eastside (1-0) rose two spots to a tie for seventh in the division. 

    In Class 4A, East Noble (1-0) leapt five spots to a tie for third in the division. Leo (1-0) rose two spots to No. 5. Columbia City (1-0) also received votes. Roncalli (1-0) remains the top-ranked team in Class 4A with nine first-place votes. 

    South Adams (1-0) remains the No. 2-ranked team in Class A, receiving four first-place votes. Adams Central (1-0) rose one spot to No. 3, and Churubusco (0-1) continues to receive votes. Indianapolis Lutheran rose two spots to take first place in the division, while preseason No. 1 Covenant Christian fell to seventh after a loss. 

    Bishop Dwenger (1-0) remains ranked No. 3 in Class 5A. Snider (1-0) rose a spot to No. 6, and North Side (0-1) received votes for the first time this season. Cathedral once again received 10 first-place votes.

    In Class 3A, Concordia (1-0) jumped two spots to No. 8. Norwell (1-0) received votes. Danville remains the Class 3A No. 1. 

    In Class 6A, Homestead (1-0) rose a spot into a tie for ninth. Warsaw (1-0) and Carroll (0-1) continue to receive votes. Center Grove remains the top-ranked team in Class 6A. 

    The full poll is reproduced below:

    2021 Indiana Football Coaches Association Coaches Poll (Week 2)

    6A

    1 Center Grove (10) 1-0 100

    2 Carmel 1-0 89

    3 Brownsburg 1-0 79

    4 Westfield 0-1 57

    5 Merrillville 1-0 48

    6 Warren Central 0-1 43

    7 Ben Davis 0-1 28

    8 Hamilton SE 1-0 27

    T9 Elkhart 1-0 24

    T9 Homestead 1-0 24

    Others receiving votes: Lawrence North 1-0 (15), Warsaw 1-0 (10), Avon 0-1 (3), Chesterton 1-0 (2), Carroll 0-1 (1)

     

    5A

    1 Indianapolis Cathedral (10) 1-0 100

    2 Zionsville 1-0 90

    3 Bishop Dwenger 1-0 69

    4 Valparaiso 1-0 63

    5 Whiteland 1-0 51

    6 Snider 1-0 48

    7 Decatur Central 1-0 42

    8 Bloomington South 1-0 33

    T9 Mishawaka 1-0 16

    T9 New Palestine 0-1 16

    Others receiving votes: Castle 1-0 (7), Evansville North 0-1 (6), North Side 0-1 (5), Columbus East 0-1 (3), Michigan City 1-0 (1)

     

    4A

    1 Indianapolis Roncalli (9) 1-0 91

    2 Mooresville 1-0 80

    T3 East Central 1-0 55

    T3 East Noble 1-0 55

    5 Leo 1-0 41

    6 Jasper (1) 1-0 38

    7 Indianapolis Chatard 0-1 34

    8 Delta 1-0 25

    T9 Evansville Central 0-1 21

    T9 New Prairie 1-0 21

    Others receiving votes: Pendleton Heights 1-0 (17), Columbia City 1-0 (13), Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 0-1 (12), Hobart 0-1 (11), Martinsville 1-0 (11), Indianapolis Attucks 0-1 (8), Northridge 1-0 (7), Evansville Memorial 0-1 (4), Northview 1-0 (4), Greenfield Central 0-1 (1), Logansport 1-0 (1)

     

    3A

    1 Danville (7) 1-0 96

    2 West Lafayette 1-0 80

    T3 Gibson Southern (2) 1-0 74

    T3 Indianapolis Brebeuf (1) 1-0 74

    5 Western Boone 1-0 50

    6 Guerin Catholic 1-0 47

    7 Lawrenceburg 0-1 37

    8 Concordia 1-0 33

    9 Mishawaka Marian 0-1 16

    T10 Sullivan 1-0 11

    T10 Tri-West 1-0 11

    Others receiving votes: Southridge 0-1 (5), Hanover Central 1-0 (2), Norwell 1-0 (2), Calumet 1-0 (1), Mt. Vernon (Posey) 1-0 (1)

     

    2A

    1 Bishop Luers (10) 1-0 100

    2 Eastbrook 1-0 83

    3 Andrean 0-1 79

    4 Evansville Mater Dei 1-0 73

    5 Tipton 1-0 51

    6 Heritage Christian 1-0 42

    T7 Eastside 1-0 26

    T7 Indianapolis Scecina 1-0 26

    T7 Triton Central 1-0 26

    10 Rensselaer Central 1-0 21

    Others receiving votes: Lafayette CC 0-1 (7), Pioneer 0-1 (7), Linton-Stockton 1-0 (5), Centerville 1-0 (2), Lapel 1-0 (1)

     

    1A

    1 Indianapolis Lutheran (6) 1-0 95

    2 South Adams (4) 1-0 92

    3 Adams Central 1-0 78

    4 Parke Heritage 1-0 56

    5 Southwood 1-0 55

    6 Monroe Central 1-0 51

    7 Covenant Christian 0-1 36

    8 Winamac 1-0 30

    9 South Putnam 1-0 29

    10 North Judson 1-0 13

    Others receiving votes: Churubusco 0-1 (7), West Washington 1-0 (6), Covington 1-0 (1), Milan 1-0 (1)

