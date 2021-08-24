Bishop Luers now the No. 1-ranked football team in Class 2A

Bishop Luers is now the No. 1 team in Class 2A, according to the IFCA coaches poll released Monday. The Knights rose one spot after beating Carroll 38-31 in the season opener.

Class 2A Eastside (1-0) rose two spots to a tie for seventh in the division.

In Class 4A, East Noble (1-0) leapt five spots to a tie for third in the division. Leo (1-0) rose two spots to No. 5. Columbia City (1-0) also received votes. Roncalli (1-0) remains the top-ranked team in Class 4A with nine first-place votes.

South Adams (1-0) remains the No. 2-ranked team in Class A, receiving four first-place votes. Adams Central (1-0) rose one spot to No. 3, and Churubusco (0-1) continues to receive votes. Indianapolis Lutheran rose two spots to take first place in the division, while preseason No. 1 Covenant Christian fell to seventh after a loss.

Bishop Dwenger (1-0) remains ranked No. 3 in Class 5A. Snider (1-0) rose a spot to No. 6, and North Side (0-1) received votes for the first time this season. Cathedral once again received 10 first-place votes.

In Class 3A, Concordia (1-0) jumped two spots to No. 8. Norwell (1-0) received votes. Danville remains the Class 3A No. 1.

In Class 6A, Homestead (1-0) rose a spot into a tie for ninth. Warsaw (1-0) and Carroll (0-1) continue to receive votes. Center Grove remains the top-ranked team in Class 6A.

The full poll is reproduced below:

2021 Indiana Football Coaches Association Coaches Poll (Week 2)

6A

1 Center Grove (10) 1-0 100

2 Carmel 1-0 89

3 Brownsburg 1-0 79

4 Westfield 0-1 57

5 Merrillville 1-0 48

6 Warren Central 0-1 43

7 Ben Davis 0-1 28

8 Hamilton SE 1-0 27

T9 Elkhart 1-0 24

T9 Homestead 1-0 24

Others receiving votes: Lawrence North 1-0 (15), Warsaw 1-0 (10), Avon 0-1 (3), Chesterton 1-0 (2), Carroll 0-1 (1)

5A

1 Indianapolis Cathedral (10) 1-0 100

2 Zionsville 1-0 90

3 Bishop Dwenger 1-0 69

4 Valparaiso 1-0 63

5 Whiteland 1-0 51

6 Snider 1-0 48

7 Decatur Central 1-0 42

8 Bloomington South 1-0 33

T9 Mishawaka 1-0 16

T9 New Palestine 0-1 16

Others receiving votes: Castle 1-0 (7), Evansville North 0-1 (6), North Side 0-1 (5), Columbus East 0-1 (3), Michigan City 1-0 (1)

4A

1 Indianapolis Roncalli (9) 1-0 91

2 Mooresville 1-0 80

T3 East Central 1-0 55

T3 East Noble 1-0 55

5 Leo 1-0 41

6 Jasper (1) 1-0 38

7 Indianapolis Chatard 0-1 34

8 Delta 1-0 25

T9 Evansville Central 0-1 21

T9 New Prairie 1-0 21

Others receiving votes: Pendleton Heights 1-0 (17), Columbia City 1-0 (13), Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 0-1 (12), Hobart 0-1 (11), Martinsville 1-0 (11), Indianapolis Attucks 0-1 (8), Northridge 1-0 (7), Evansville Memorial 0-1 (4), Northview 1-0 (4), Greenfield Central 0-1 (1), Logansport 1-0 (1)

3A

1 Danville (7) 1-0 96

2 West Lafayette 1-0 80

T3 Gibson Southern (2) 1-0 74

T3 Indianapolis Brebeuf (1) 1-0 74

5 Western Boone 1-0 50

6 Guerin Catholic 1-0 47

7 Lawrenceburg 0-1 37

8 Concordia 1-0 33

9 Mishawaka Marian 0-1 16

T10 Sullivan 1-0 11

T10 Tri-West 1-0 11

Others receiving votes: Southridge 0-1 (5), Hanover Central 1-0 (2), Norwell 1-0 (2), Calumet 1-0 (1), Mt. Vernon (Posey) 1-0 (1)

2A

1 Bishop Luers (10) 1-0 100

2 Eastbrook 1-0 83

3 Andrean 0-1 79

4 Evansville Mater Dei 1-0 73

5 Tipton 1-0 51

6 Heritage Christian 1-0 42

T7 Eastside 1-0 26

T7 Indianapolis Scecina 1-0 26

T7 Triton Central 1-0 26

10 Rensselaer Central 1-0 21

Others receiving votes: Lafayette CC 0-1 (7), Pioneer 0-1 (7), Linton-Stockton 1-0 (5), Centerville 1-0 (2), Lapel 1-0 (1)

1A

1 Indianapolis Lutheran (6) 1-0 95

2 South Adams (4) 1-0 92

3 Adams Central 1-0 78

4 Parke Heritage 1-0 56

5 Southwood 1-0 55

6 Monroe Central 1-0 51

7 Covenant Christian 0-1 36

8 Winamac 1-0 30

9 South Putnam 1-0 29

10 North Judson 1-0 13

Others receiving votes: Churubusco 0-1 (7), West Washington 1-0 (6), Covington 1-0 (1), Milan 1-0 (1)