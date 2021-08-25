Girls soccer mental attitude award named for Theresia Wynns

The IHSAA announced Wednesday that the organization is naming the girls soccer mental attitude award for Theresia Wynns, who spent 15 years as a member of the IHSAA Executive Staff and retired from the National Federation of State High School Associations this summer. Wynns also worked for 26 years as a teacher and administrator for Indianapolis Public Schools and Warren Township Schools.

A member of a state finalist team in Class A, 2A and 3A are recognized with the mental attitude award each fall, and a $1,000 scholarship is added to her school's scholarship fund.