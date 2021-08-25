Tailgate tour coming to Dwenger, Warsaw

The inaugural Indiana Tailgate Tour, which is in conjunction with the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship game to be played in Indianapolis, will be at Bishop Dwenger for its game against North Side with a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday. The tour will visit 18 high-school football games this season, including Warsaw’s game against Wawasee on Oct. 1. Fans can participate in prize giveaways, corn hole, a photo booth, and exciting football-skill activities with USA Football prior to kickoff. The Indianapolis Host Committee will award a $1,000 grant to aid in teacher and classroom development, and $500 will be donated to each school’s athletic department.

jcohn@jg.net