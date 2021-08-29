US U18 3x3 team, including Patterson, take gold in Hungary

The US Women's U18 3x3 basketball team, which includes Homestead senior Ayanna Patterson on the four-player roster, beat Spain in Debrecen, Hungary, on Sunday to retain the World Cup title.

Sixteen-year-old Mikaylah Williams was the team's leading scorer and tournament MVP and hit the winning shot to beat Spain 21-14 in the final.

The American women went 6-1 in the tournament, losing only to Russia in the pool stage.

They celebrated their tournament victory with the US U18 men, who also won gold after beating Estonia 21-14 in the final.