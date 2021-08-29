The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, August 29, 2021 9:40 pm

    US U18 3x3 team, including Patterson, take gold in Hungary

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    The US Women's U18 3x3 basketball team, which includes Homestead senior Ayanna Patterson on the four-player roster, beat Spain in Debrecen, Hungary, on Sunday to retain the World Cup title.

    Sixteen-year-old Mikaylah Williams was the team's leading scorer and tournament MVP and hit the winning shot to beat Spain 21-14 in the final. 

    The American women went 6-1 in the tournament, losing only to Russia in the pool stage. 

    They celebrated their tournament victory with the US U18 men, who also won gold after beating Estonia 21-14 in the final. 

