Warsaw VB takes third at Mishawaka Invite, Hales gets 2,000th assist

Warsaw's Avery Hales was named the Mishawaka Invitational MVP on Saturday after recording 93 assists, 18 digs, 15 kills and six blocks over the Tigers' four matches. Warsaw lost to Elkhart but beat Mishawaka Marian, South Bend St. Joseph and Mishawaka to finish in third place. In the match against Mishawaka, Hales recorded her 2,000th career assist.