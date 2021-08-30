Homestead falls to 5th in girls golf poll

Homestead girls golf is ranked No. 5 in the Week 4 IHSGCA Poll, which was released Sunday. The Spartans fell two spots from last week, when they were ranked No. 3 with one first-place vote.

Carroll, which was ranked No. 20 last week, fell back to an honorable mention in Week 4.

Evansville North, the preseason No. 1, has regained the top spot from now-No. 2 Westfield, earning all seven first-place votes.

The full poll is posted below:

IHSGCA Week 4 Poll

Rank, Team, Points, 1st Place Votes

1. Evansville North, 140 (7)

2. Westfield, 132

3. Carmel, 127

4. Hamilton Southeastern, 114

5. Homestead, 109

6. Center Grove, 107

7. Castle, 104

8. Noblesville, 86

9. Floyd Central, 85

10. Franklin Community, 74

11. University, 66

12. Penn, 64

13. Zionsville, 57

14. Culver Academy, 52

15. Guerin Catholic, 32

16. NorthWood, 30

17. Batesville, 27

18. Columbus North, 26

19. Lebanon, 18

20. Brownsburg, 10

Honorable mention: Carroll, Plainfield, Western