The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, August 30, 2021 12:10 am

    Homestead falls to 5th in girls golf poll

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Homestead girls golf is ranked No. 5 in the Week 4 IHSGCA Poll, which was released Sunday. The Spartans fell two spots from last week, when they were ranked No. 3 with one first-place vote.

    Carroll, which was ranked No. 20 last week, fell back to an honorable mention in Week 4. 

    Evansville North, the preseason No. 1, has regained the top spot from now-No. 2 Westfield, earning all seven first-place votes. 

    The full poll is posted below:

    IHSGCA Week 4 Poll

    Rank, Team, Points, 1st Place Votes

    1. Evansville North, 140 (7)

    2. Westfield, 132

    3. Carmel, 127

    4. Hamilton Southeastern, 114

    5. Homestead, 109

    6. Center Grove, 107

    7. Castle, 104

    8. Noblesville, 86

    9. Floyd Central, 85

    10. Franklin Community, 74

    11. University, 66

    12. Penn, 64

    13. Zionsville, 57

    14. Culver Academy, 52

    15. Guerin Catholic, 32

    16. NorthWood, 30

    17. Batesville, 27

    18. Columbus North, 26

    19. Lebanon, 18

    20. Brownsburg, 10

    Honorable mention: Carroll, Plainfield, Western

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story