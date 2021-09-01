Wednesday, September 01, 2021 8:20 pm
Bishop Luers, South Adams retain top spots in football polls
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Bishop Luers remains the top-ranked football team in Class 2A in both the IFCA coaches and AP media polls this week. The Knights (2-0) received nine of 10 first-place votes in the coaches poll and 13 of 15 in the AP poll. Eastside (2-0) remains No. 7 in Class 2A in both polls.
East Noble (1-0), whose entire athletic department was on hiatus during last week's game, fell on spot to No. 4 in the coaches poll with one first-place vote, while NE8 rival Leo (2-0) is fifth. Their rankings are reversed in the media poll, where Leo is fourth and East Noble sixth.
Bishop Dwenger (2-0) remains No. 3 in Class 5A in both polls, while Snider fell three spots to No. 9 in the IFCA poll and two spots to a tie for 10th in the AP poll.
Homestead (2-0) rose one spot to No. 9 in the Class 6A IFCA poll and three spots to No. 4 in the AP poll. Carroll received votes in the AP poll.
South Adams (2-0) remains the top-ranked team in the Class A AP poll and the second-ranked team in the IFCA poll. Adams Central (1-1) fell two spots to No. 5 in both polls, while Churubusco (1-1) received votes in both.
Norwell (2-0) jumped into the Class 3A rankings, coming in at 8th in the AP poll and 10th in the coaches poll. Concordia (1-1) fell a spot to No. 9 in the coaches poll and received votes in the AP poll.
The polls are reprinted below:
2021 Indiana Football Coaches Association Coaches Poll (Week 2)
6A
1 Center Grove (10) 2-0 100
2 Carmel 2-0 90
3 Brownsburg 1-1 62
4 Merrillville 2-0 61
5 Westfield 1-1 60
6 Warren Central 1-1 49
7 Ben Davis 1-1 40
8 Hamilton SE 2-0 36
9 Homestead 2-0 24
10 Chesterton 2-0 9
Others receiving votes:
Lawrence North 1-0 (8), Elkhart 1-1 (6), Fishers 2-0 (4)
5A
1 Indpls Cathedral (10) 2-0 100
2 Zionsville 2-0 90
3 FW Dwenger 2-0 72
4 Valparaiso 2-0 70
5 Whiteland 1-0 58
6 Bloomington South 2-0 47
7 Decatur Central 1-1 19
Mishawaka 2-0 19
9 FW Snider 1-1 17
10 Michigan City 2-0 16
Others receiving votes:
Plainfield 1-1 (6), Castle 1-1 (4), Bloomington North 2-0 (3), Evansville North 0-2 (2), Kokomo 2-0 (1), New Palestine 0-2 (1)
4A
1 Indpls Roncalli (9) 2-0 91
2 Mooresville 2-0 81
3 East Central 2-0 77
4 East Noble (1) 1-0 65
5 Leo 2-0 57
6 Jasper 2-0 44
7 New Prairie 2-0 29
8 Indpls Chatard 0-2 28
9 Delta 2-0 20
10 Martinsville 1-1 9
Others receiving votes: Lowell 1-1 (8), Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 1-1 (8), Pendleton Heights 2-0 (6), Hobart 0-2 (5), Logansport 2-0 (5), Northridge 2-0 (5), Northview 2-0 (5), Evansville Central 0-2 (3), Evansville Memorial 1-1 (1)
3A
1 Gibson Southern (4) 2-0 90
2 Indpls Brebeuf (5) 2-0 85
T3 West Lafayette (1) 2-0 82
T3 Danville 1-1 65
5 Tri-West 2-0 38
6 Lawrenceburg 1-1 37
7 Western Boone 1-1 32
8 Guerin Catholic 1-1 28
9 FW Concordia 1-1 25
10 Norwell 2-0 15
Others receiving votes: Calumet 2-0 (10), Southridge 1-1 (9), Mt. Vernon (Posey) 2-0 (9), Mishawaka Marian 0-2 (6), Hanover Central 2-0 (4), Owen Valley 2-0 (3), Brownstown Central 2-0 (1)
2A
1 FW Luers (9) 2-0 99
2 Eastbrook 2-0 86
3 Andrean (1) 1-1 83
4 Evansville Mater Dei 2-0 67
5 Tipton 2-0 55
6 Heritage Christian 2-0 47
7 Eastside 2-0 34
8 Triton Central 2-0 31
9 Rensselaer Central 2-0 26
10 Lafayette CC 1-1 7
Others receiving votes: Indpls Scecina 1-1 (6), Linton-Stockton 2-0 (4), Pioneer 0-2 (2), Lapel 2-0 (1), Speedway 2-0 (1)
1A
1 Indpls Lutheran (10) 2-0 100
2 South Adams 2-0 81
3 Parke Heritage 2-0 73
4 Monroe Central 2-0 66
5 Adams Central 1-1 62
6 Winamac 2-0 47
7 Covenant Christian 1-1 34
8 Southwood 1-1 30
9 North Judson 2-0 29
10 South Putnam 1-1 14
Others receiving votes: West Washington 1-0 (6), Churubusco 1-1 (4), Covington 1-1 (4)
Associated Press Football Poll, Aug. 31, 2021
6A
(Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs)
1. Center Grove (14) 2-0 298 1
2. Carmel - 2-0 260 2
3. Merrillville (1) 2-0 232 4
4. Homestead - 2-0 164 7
5(tie). Westfield - 1-1 154 5
5(tie) Brownsburg - 1-1 154 3
7. Hamilton Southeastern - 2-0 88 NR
8. Warren Central - 1-1 80 9
9. Indpls Ben Davis - 1-1 72 8
10. Lawrence North - 1-0 48 10
Others receiving votes: Fishers 38. Elkhart 26. Chesterton 20. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 14. Lawrence Central 2.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Cathedral (15) 2-0 300 1
2. Zionsville - 2-0 254 2
3. Ft. Wayne Dwenger - 2-0 214 3
4. Valparaiso - 2-0 180 4
5. Mishawaka - 2-0 174 7
6. Whiteland - 1-0 160 5
7. Bloomington South - 2-0 120 9
8. Decatur Central - 1-1 90 6
9. Michigan City - 2-0 62 NR
10(tie). Bloomington North - 2-0 38 NR
10(tie) Ft. Wayne Snider - 2-0 38 8
Others receiving votes: Lafayette Harrison 8. New Palestine 6. Goshen 2. Kokomo 2. Castle 2.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Roncalli (14) 2-0 298 1
2. Mooresville (1) 2-0 264 2
3. E. Central - 2-0 216 3
4. Leo - 2-0 206 4
5. Jasper - 2-0 150 7
6. E. Noble - 1-0 110 6
7. Indpls Chatard - 0-2 86 5
8. Northridge - 2-0 82 9
9. New Prairie - 2-0 68 10
10. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) - 1-1 52 8
Others receiving votes: Northview 28. Delta 28. Logansport 20. Pendleton Hts. 18. Ev. Memorial 12. Hobart 4. Martinsville 4. Ev. Reitz 2. Lowell 2.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Gibson Southern (7) 2-0 284 2
2. Indpls Brebeuf (6) 2-0 274 3
3. W. Lafayette (2) 2-0 228 4
4. Danville - 1-1 194 1
5. Tri-West - 2-0 128 10
6. Lawrenceburg - 1-1 112 7
7. Guerin Catholic - 1-1 78 5
8. Norwell - 2-0 76 NR
9. Western Boone - 1-1 72 6
10. Calumet - 2-0 50 NR
Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Concordia 48. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 46. Yorktown 22. Southridge 14. Franklin Co. 8. Mishawaka Marian 8. Sullivan 6. Glenn 2.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Ft. Wayne Luers (13) 2-0 286 1
2. Ev. Mater Dei (1) 2-0 250 2
3. Eastbrook (1) 2-0 244 3
4. Andrean - 1-1 182 4
5. Tipton - 2-0 164 5
6. Heritage Christian - 2-0 138 6
7. Eastside - 2-0 116 7
8. Rensselaer - 2-0 80 10
9. Triton Central - 2-0 76 9
10. Linton - 2-0 32 NR
Others receiving votes: Speedway 28. Lafayette Catholic 22. Lapel 12. Indpls Scecina 12. LaVille 4. N. Posey 4.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. S. Adams (10) 2-0 286 1
2. Indpls Lutheran (5) 2-0 268 2
3. Parke Heritage - 2-0 242 4
4. Monroe Central - 2-0 198 6
5. Adams Central - 1-1 176 3
6. Winamac - 2-0 126 10
7. Covenant Christian - 1-1 94 8
8. W. Washington - 1-0 84 7
9. Southwood - 1-1 66 5
10. N. Judson - 2-0 46 NR
Others receiving votes: S. Putnam 22. Indpls Park Tudor 12. Tri 12. Edinburgh 10. Springs Valley 4. Triton 2. Tri-Central 2.
