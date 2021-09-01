The Journal Gazette
 
    Bishop Luers, South Adams retain top spots in football polls

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Bishop Luers remains the top-ranked football team in Class 2A in both the IFCA coaches and AP media polls this week. The Knights (2-0) received nine of 10 first-place votes in the coaches poll and 13 of 15 in the AP poll. Eastside (2-0) remains No. 7 in Class 2A in both polls. 

    East Noble (1-0), whose entire athletic department was on hiatus during last week's game, fell on spot to No. 4 in the coaches poll with one first-place vote, while NE8 rival Leo (2-0) is fifth. Their rankings are reversed in the media poll, where Leo is fourth and East Noble sixth. 

    Bishop Dwenger (2-0) remains No. 3 in Class 5A in both polls, while Snider fell three spots to No. 9 in the IFCA poll and two spots to a tie for 10th in the AP poll. 

    Homestead (2-0) rose one spot to No. 9 in the Class 6A IFCA poll and three spots to No. 4 in the AP poll. Carroll received votes in the AP poll. 

    South Adams (2-0) remains the top-ranked team in the Class A AP poll and the second-ranked team in the IFCA poll. Adams Central (1-1) fell two spots to No. 5 in both polls, while Churubusco (1-1) received votes in both. 

    Norwell (2-0) jumped into the Class 3A rankings, coming in at 8th in the AP poll and 10th in the coaches poll. Concordia (1-1) fell a spot to No. 9 in the coaches poll and received votes in the AP poll. 

    The polls are reprinted below:

    2021 Indiana Football Coaches Association Coaches Poll (Week 2)

    6A

    1 Center Grove (10) 2-0 100

    2 Carmel 2-0 90

    3 Brownsburg 1-1 62

    4 Merrillville 2-0 61

    5 Westfield 1-1 60

    6 Warren Central 1-1 49

    7 Ben Davis 1-1 40

    8 Hamilton SE 2-0 36

    9 Homestead 2-0 24

    10 Chesterton 2-0 9

    Others receiving votes:

    Lawrence North 1-0 (8), Elkhart 1-1 (6), Fishers 2-0 (4)

    5A

    1 Indpls Cathedral (10) 2-0 100

    2 Zionsville 2-0 90

    3 FW Dwenger 2-0 72

    4 Valparaiso 2-0 70

    5 Whiteland 1-0 58

    6 Bloomington South 2-0 47

    7 Decatur Central 1-1 19

    Mishawaka 2-0 19

    9 FW Snider 1-1 17

    10 Michigan City 2-0 16

    Others receiving votes:

    Plainfield 1-1 (6), Castle 1-1 (4), Bloomington North 2-0 (3), Evansville North 0-2 (2), Kokomo 2-0 (1), New Palestine 0-2 (1)

    4A

    1 Indpls Roncalli (9) 2-0 91

    2 Mooresville 2-0 81

    3 East Central 2-0 77

    4 East Noble (1) 1-0 65

    5 Leo 2-0 57

    6 Jasper 2-0 44

    7 New Prairie 2-0 29

    8 Indpls Chatard 0-2 28

    9 Delta 2-0 20

    10 Martinsville 1-1 9

    Others receiving votes: Lowell 1-1 (8), Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 1-1 (8), Pendleton Heights 2-0 (6), Hobart 0-2 (5), Logansport 2-0 (5), Northridge 2-0 (5), Northview 2-0 (5), Evansville Central 0-2 (3), Evansville Memorial 1-1 (1)

    3A

    1 Gibson Southern (4) 2-0 90

    2 Indpls Brebeuf (5) 2-0 85

    T3 West Lafayette (1) 2-0 82

    T3 Danville 1-1 65

    5 Tri-West 2-0 38

    6 Lawrenceburg 1-1 37

    7 Western Boone 1-1 32

    8 Guerin Catholic 1-1 28

    9 FW Concordia 1-1 25

    10 Norwell 2-0 15

    Others receiving votes: Calumet 2-0 (10), Southridge 1-1 (9), Mt. Vernon (Posey) 2-0 (9), Mishawaka Marian 0-2 (6), Hanover Central 2-0 (4), Owen Valley 2-0 (3), Brownstown Central 2-0 (1)

    2A

    1 FW Luers (9) 2-0 99

    2 Eastbrook 2-0 86

    3 Andrean (1) 1-1 83

    4 Evansville Mater Dei 2-0 67

    5 Tipton 2-0 55

    6 Heritage Christian 2-0 47

    7 Eastside 2-0 34

    8 Triton Central 2-0 31

    9 Rensselaer Central 2-0 26

    10 Lafayette CC 1-1 7

    Others receiving votes: Indpls Scecina 1-1 (6), Linton-Stockton 2-0 (4), Pioneer 0-2 (2), Lapel 2-0 (1), Speedway 2-0 (1)

    1A

    1 Indpls Lutheran (10) 2-0 100

    2 South Adams 2-0 81

    3 Parke Heritage 2-0 73

    4 Monroe Central 2-0 66

    5 Adams Central 1-1 62

    6 Winamac 2-0 47

    7 Covenant Christian 1-1 34

    8 Southwood 1-1 30

    9 North Judson 2-0 29

    10 South Putnam 1-1 14

    Others receiving votes: West Washington 1-0 (6), Churubusco 1-1 (4), Covington 1-1 (4)

    x

    Associated Press Football Poll, Aug. 31, 2021

    6A

    (Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs)

    1. Center Grove (14) 2-0 298 1

    2. Carmel - 2-0 260 2

    3. Merrillville (1) 2-0 232 4

    4. Homestead - 2-0 164 7

    5(tie). Westfield - 1-1 154 5

    5(tie) Brownsburg - 1-1 154 3

    7. Hamilton Southeastern - 2-0 88 NR

    8. Warren Central - 1-1 80 9

    9. Indpls Ben Davis - 1-1 72 8

    10. Lawrence North - 1-0 48 10

    Others receiving votes: Fishers 38. Elkhart 26. Chesterton 20. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 14. Lawrence Central 2.<

    5A

    Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

    1. Indpls Cathedral (15) 2-0 300 1

    2. Zionsville - 2-0 254 2

    3. Ft. Wayne Dwenger - 2-0 214 3

    4. Valparaiso - 2-0 180 4

    5. Mishawaka - 2-0 174 7

    6. Whiteland - 1-0 160 5

    7. Bloomington South - 2-0 120 9

    8. Decatur Central - 1-1 90 6

    9. Michigan City - 2-0 62 NR

    10(tie). Bloomington North - 2-0 38 NR

    10(tie) Ft. Wayne Snider - 2-0 38 8

    Others receiving votes: Lafayette Harrison 8. New Palestine 6. Goshen 2. Kokomo 2. Castle 2.

    4A

    Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

    1. Indpls Roncalli (14) 2-0 298 1

    2. Mooresville (1) 2-0 264 2

    3. E. Central - 2-0 216 3

    4. Leo - 2-0 206 4

    5. Jasper - 2-0 150 7

    6. E. Noble - 1-0 110 6

    7. Indpls Chatard - 0-2 86 5

    8. Northridge - 2-0 82 9

    9. New Prairie - 2-0 68 10

    10. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) - 1-1 52 8

    Others receiving votes: Northview 28. Delta 28. Logansport 20. Pendleton Hts. 18. Ev. Memorial 12. Hobart 4. Martinsville 4. Ev. Reitz 2. Lowell 2.

    3A

    Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

    1. Gibson Southern (7) 2-0 284 2

    2. Indpls Brebeuf (6) 2-0 274 3

    3. W. Lafayette (2) 2-0 228 4

    4. Danville - 1-1 194 1

    5. Tri-West - 2-0 128 10

    6. Lawrenceburg - 1-1 112 7

    7. Guerin Catholic - 1-1 78 5

    8. Norwell - 2-0 76 NR

    9. Western Boone - 1-1 72 6

    10. Calumet - 2-0 50 NR

    Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Concordia 48. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 46. Yorktown 22. Southridge 14. Franklin Co. 8. Mishawaka Marian 8. Sullivan 6. Glenn 2.

    2A

    Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

    1. Ft. Wayne Luers (13) 2-0 286 1

    2. Ev. Mater Dei (1) 2-0 250 2

    3. Eastbrook (1) 2-0 244 3

    4. Andrean - 1-1 182 4

    5. Tipton - 2-0 164 5

    6. Heritage Christian - 2-0 138 6

    7. Eastside - 2-0 116 7

    8. Rensselaer - 2-0 80 10

    9. Triton Central - 2-0 76 9

    10. Linton - 2-0 32 NR

    Others receiving votes: Speedway 28. Lafayette Catholic 22. Lapel 12. Indpls Scecina 12. LaVille 4. N. Posey 4.

    1A

    Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

    1. S. Adams (10) 2-0 286 1

    2. Indpls Lutheran (5) 2-0 268 2

    3. Parke Heritage - 2-0 242 4

    4. Monroe Central - 2-0 198 6

    5. Adams Central - 1-1 176 3

    6. Winamac - 2-0 126 10

    7. Covenant Christian - 1-1 94 8

    8. W. Washington - 1-0 84 7

    9. Southwood - 1-1 66 5

    10. N. Judson - 2-0 46 NR

    Others receiving votes: S. Putnam 22. Indpls Park Tudor 12. Tri 12. Edinburgh 10. Springs Valley 4. Triton 2. Tri-Central 2.

