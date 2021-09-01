Eva Hudson named Preseason MaxPreps All-American

Bishop Dwenger senior Eva Hudson was named to the Preseason MaxPreps All-American Second Team, which was released earlier this week. MaxPreps cited the Notre Dame commit's 630 kills in 100 sets as her Saints won the Class 3A state title. Hudson was one of three Indiana volleyball players recognized on the list, along with sophomore Lauren Harden of Hamilton Southeastern and Roncalli senior libero Emma Halter on the first team and junior Chloe Chicoine of McCutcheon on the second team.

The full list of 52 All-Americans is available here:

