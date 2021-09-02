Commitments and signings

North Side senior pitcher Nate Spurlock signed with Allegheny College of Maryland baseball on Wednesday.

Snider senior pitcher Jakob Byler announced Wednesday that he has committed to play baseball for Saint Francis. Byler went 4-1 with a 3.90 ERA in nine appearances for the Panthers this spring.

Woodlan senior Dakotah Krohn will sign her letter of intent to join the Rochester women's basketball team at 3:30 Sept. 9 in the school's main office. Krohn earned all-ACAC basketball honors in both her sophomore and junior years. She was the second-leading scorer for the Warriors last winter, averaging 10.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals.

