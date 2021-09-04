Steury defends title at Marion Invitational, runs second-fastest time in the country

Angola senior Izaiah Steury won the elite boys race at the Marion Invitational today in a time of 14:55.70, the second fastest time recorded by a high school boy in the nation for a 5K so far this season.

The fastest time this season is 14:41.20, run by Riley Hough of Hartland (Michigan) at the Pete Moss Benzie Invite in Benzonia, Michigan, last weekend.

Krishna Thirunavukkarasu, a senior from Brebeuf Jesuit, was second at the Marion Invitational in 15:00.40. The two beat the third-place finisher, Matteo Rosio, also of Brebeuf, by almost a minute.

Steury defended his title from 2020, when he won the race in 14:51.10. Saturday's race was his third time breaking the 15-minute mark in a 5K, and his time was about eight seconds off his personal record of 14:47.86, which he ran at the RunningLane National Cross Country Championships in Huntsville, Alabama, last November.

Concordia was the boys team winner with 108 points, led by 10th-place finisher Daniel Adair. Ethan Baitz of Homestead was fourth, Deion Guise of Bellmont was fifth, and Preston Sloffer and Robert Lohman, both of Carroll, were sixth and seventh.

Sophomore Addison Knoblauch of Homestead was the top local finisher in the girls elite race, taking fourth place in 18:07.50, and senior Addy Wiley of Huntington North was less than four seconds behind in fifth place.

Sophomore Nicki Southerland of Delta won the girls elite race in 17:28.20. Chesterton won the girls race with 90 points, and Carroll was the top local team in fifth place, followed by Homestead in sixth, Warsaw in seventh and Concordia in eighth.