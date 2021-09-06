Monday, September 06, 2021 4:30 pm
Bishop Dwenger and Snider rise in IFCA poll, Bishop Luers unanimous No. 1
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Bishop Dwenger and Snider have each moved up a spot in the Class 5A in this week's Indiana Football Coaches Association poll, with the 3-0 Saints moving up to No. 2, passing Zionsville, and Snider (2-1) sliding up to eighth. Cathedral (3-0) remains the unanimous Class 5A No. 1.
In Class A, South Adams (3-0) remains No. 2 while Adams Central (2-1) hopped two spots to No. 3 after shutting out Parke Heritage, which had been the Class A No. 3, 35-0 on Saturday. Churubusco (2-1) appears in the top 10 for the first time this season, tying for 10th after beating Class 3A Garrett 42-19. Indianapolis Lutheran (3-0) remains No. 1.
In Class 3A, Leo (3-0) rose two spots to No. 3 after walloping Norwell 41-7, while East Noble (2-0) held steady at No. 4. Roncalli (3-0) is ranked No. 1.
Bishop Luers (3-0) remains No. 1 in Class 2A, this time receiving all 10 first-place votes after knocking off Homestead, their second win over a Class 6A team in this young season. Eastside (3-0) remains No. 7
Homestead (2-1) fell out of the top 10 in Class 6A but continued to receive votes, and Carroll (2-1) is once again receiving votes. Center Grove (3-0) remains No. 1 in the classification.
In Class 3A, Concordia (1-2) and Norwell (2-1) both fell out of the top 10 but did receive votes, falling from ninth and 10th, respectively. Brebeuf Jesuit (3-0) is the new No. 1 in Class 3A, switching places with Gibson Southern (3-0).
The full poll is listed below:
2021 Indiana Football Coaches Association Coaches Poll
September 6, 2021
6A
1 Center Grove (10) 3-0 100
2 Westfield 2-1 77
3 Carmel 2-1 68
4 Merrillville 3-0 64
5 Brownsburg 2-1 58
6 Warren Central 2-1 46
T7 Ben Davis 2-1 40
T7 Hamilton Southeastern 3-0 40
9 Chesterton 3-0 14
10 Fishers 3-0 11
Others receiving votes: Homestead 2-1 (10), Lawrence North 2-0 (10), Carroll 2-1 (9), Elkhart 2-1 (3)
5A
1 Indpls Cathedral (10) 3-0 100
2 Bishop Dwenger 3-0 83
3 Valparaiso 3-0 80
4 Zionsville 2-1 72
5 Bloomington South 3-0 55
6 Decatur Central 2-1 44
7 Mishawaka 3-0 42
8 Snider 2-1 27
9 Whiteland 1-1 26
10 Bloomington North 3-0 12
Others receiving votes: Michigan City 2-1 (4), Castle 2-1 (2), Kokomo 3-0 (2)
4A
1 Indpls Roncalli (10) 3-0 100
2 Mooresville 3-0 90
3 Leo 3-0 66
4 East Noble 2-0 65
5 Jasper 3-0 56
6 East Central 2-1 53
7 New Prairie 3-0 35
8 Delta 3-0 28
9 Indpls Chatard 0-3 15
10 Pendleton Heights 3-0 12
Others receiving votes: Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 2-1 (9), Northridge 3-0 (9), Culver Academy 3-0 (6), Evansville Memorial 2-1 (2), Logansport 2-0 (2), Northview 3-0 (1)
3A
1 Indpls Brebeuf (5) 3-0 94
2 Gibson Southern (4) 3-0 90
3 West Lafayette (1) 3-0 84
4 Danville 2-1 71
5 Tri-West 3-0 55
6 Lawrenceburg 2-1 47
7 Western Boone 2-1 36
8 Mt. Vernon (Posey) 3-0 14
9 Brownstown Central 3-0 11
10 Owen Valley 3-0 9
Others receiving votes: Concordia 1-2 (8), Mishawaka Marian 1-2 (6), Sullivan 1-2 (5), Norwell 2-1 (4), Calumet 2-1 (3), Guerin Catholic 1-2 (3), Hanover Central 2-1 (3), Hamilton Heights 2-1 (2), Oak Hill 3-0 (2), Southridge 1-2 (2)
2A
1 Bishop Luers (10) 3-0 100
2 Eastbrook 3-0 88
3 Andrean 1-2 77
4 Evansville Mater Dei 3-0 71
5 Tipton 3-0 59
6 Heritage Christian 3-0 49
7 Eastside 3-0 41
8 Lafayette CC 2-1 30
9 Linton-Stockton 3-0 16
10 Rensselaer Central 2-1 6
Others receiving votes: Speedway 3-0 (5), Triton Central 2-1 (3), LaVille 2-1 (2), North Posey 3-0 (1)
1A
1 Indpls Lutheran (10) 3-0 100
2 South Adams 3-0 82
3 Adams Central 2-1 78
4 Monroe Central 3-0 63
5 Winamac 3-0 55
6 Parke Heritage 2-1 52
7 Covenant Christian 2-1 36
8 North Judson 3-0 28
9 Southwood 2-1 26
T10 Churubusco 2-1 12
T10 South Putnam 2-1 12
Others receiving votes: Covington 2-1 (2), Triton 2-1 (2), Sheridan 2-1 (1), Springs Valley 3-0 (1)
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story