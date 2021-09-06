Bishop Dwenger and Snider rise in IFCA poll, Bishop Luers unanimous No. 1

Bishop Dwenger and Snider have each moved up a spot in the Class 5A in this week's Indiana Football Coaches Association poll, with the 3-0 Saints moving up to No. 2, passing Zionsville, and Snider (2-1) sliding up to eighth. Cathedral (3-0) remains the unanimous Class 5A No. 1.

In Class A, South Adams (3-0) remains No. 2 while Adams Central (2-1) hopped two spots to No. 3 after shutting out Parke Heritage, which had been the Class A No. 3, 35-0 on Saturday. Churubusco (2-1) appears in the top 10 for the first time this season, tying for 10th after beating Class 3A Garrett 42-19. Indianapolis Lutheran (3-0) remains No. 1.

In Class 3A, Leo (3-0) rose two spots to No. 3 after walloping Norwell 41-7, while East Noble (2-0) held steady at No. 4. Roncalli (3-0) is ranked No. 1.

Bishop Luers (3-0) remains No. 1 in Class 2A, this time receiving all 10 first-place votes after knocking off Homestead, their second win over a Class 6A team in this young season. Eastside (3-0) remains No. 7

Homestead (2-1) fell out of the top 10 in Class 6A but continued to receive votes, and Carroll (2-1) is once again receiving votes. Center Grove (3-0) remains No. 1 in the classification.

In Class 3A, Concordia (1-2) and Norwell (2-1) both fell out of the top 10 but did receive votes, falling from ninth and 10th, respectively. Brebeuf Jesuit (3-0) is the new No. 1 in Class 3A, switching places with Gibson Southern (3-0).

The full poll is listed below:

2021 Indiana Football Coaches Association Coaches Poll

September 6, 2021

6A

1 Center Grove (10) 3-0 100

2 Westfield 2-1 77

3 Carmel 2-1 68

4 Merrillville 3-0 64

5 Brownsburg 2-1 58

6 Warren Central 2-1 46

T7 Ben Davis 2-1 40

T7 Hamilton Southeastern 3-0 40

9 Chesterton 3-0 14

10 Fishers 3-0 11

Others receiving votes: Homestead 2-1 (10), Lawrence North 2-0 (10), Carroll 2-1 (9), Elkhart 2-1 (3)

5A

1 Indpls Cathedral (10) 3-0 100

2 Bishop Dwenger 3-0 83

3 Valparaiso 3-0 80

4 Zionsville 2-1 72

5 Bloomington South 3-0 55

6 Decatur Central 2-1 44

7 Mishawaka 3-0 42

8 Snider 2-1 27

9 Whiteland 1-1 26

10 Bloomington North 3-0 12

Others receiving votes: Michigan City 2-1 (4), Castle 2-1 (2), Kokomo 3-0 (2)

4A

1 Indpls Roncalli (10) 3-0 100

2 Mooresville 3-0 90

3 Leo 3-0 66

4 East Noble 2-0 65

5 Jasper 3-0 56

6 East Central 2-1 53

7 New Prairie 3-0 35

8 Delta 3-0 28

9 Indpls Chatard 0-3 15

10 Pendleton Heights 3-0 12

Others receiving votes: Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 2-1 (9), Northridge 3-0 (9), Culver Academy 3-0 (6), Evansville Memorial 2-1 (2), Logansport 2-0 (2), Northview 3-0 (1)

3A

1 Indpls Brebeuf (5) 3-0 94

2 Gibson Southern (4) 3-0 90

3 West Lafayette (1) 3-0 84

4 Danville 2-1 71

5 Tri-West 3-0 55

6 Lawrenceburg 2-1 47

7 Western Boone 2-1 36

8 Mt. Vernon (Posey) 3-0 14

9 Brownstown Central 3-0 11

10 Owen Valley 3-0 9

Others receiving votes: Concordia 1-2 (8), Mishawaka Marian 1-2 (6), Sullivan 1-2 (5), Norwell 2-1 (4), Calumet 2-1 (3), Guerin Catholic 1-2 (3), Hanover Central 2-1 (3), Hamilton Heights 2-1 (2), Oak Hill 3-0 (2), Southridge 1-2 (2)

2A

1 Bishop Luers (10) 3-0 100

2 Eastbrook 3-0 88

3 Andrean 1-2 77

4 Evansville Mater Dei 3-0 71

5 Tipton 3-0 59

6 Heritage Christian 3-0 49

7 Eastside 3-0 41

8 Lafayette CC 2-1 30

9 Linton-Stockton 3-0 16

10 Rensselaer Central 2-1 6

Others receiving votes: Speedway 3-0 (5), Triton Central 2-1 (3), LaVille 2-1 (2), North Posey 3-0 (1)

1A

1 Indpls Lutheran (10) 3-0 100

2 South Adams 3-0 82

3 Adams Central 2-1 78

4 Monroe Central 3-0 63

5 Winamac 3-0 55

6 Parke Heritage 2-1 52

7 Covenant Christian 2-1 36

8 North Judson 3-0 28

9 Southwood 2-1 26

T10 Churubusco 2-1 12

T10 South Putnam 2-1 12

Others receiving votes: Covington 2-1 (2), Triton 2-1 (2), Sheridan 2-1 (1), Springs Valley 3-0 (1)