College commitments: South Side's Stow to USF, Warsaw's Hoskins to IU

South Side senior Perry Stow announced on Twitter on Monday that he has committed to Saint Francis baseball.

In his junior season, Stow hit .333 with a .509 on-base-percentage with 11 RBI, three doubles, and had an ERA of 4.61 in 27.1 innings pitched while striking out 44.

Callen Hoskins, a Warsaw senior, announced on Instagram last week that he has committed to play golf at Indiana. Hoskins was the individual medalist at the 2021 Warsaw sectional with a 70 at the Rozella Ford Golf Course and then shot a 77 at the Plymouth regional at Swan Lake's Black Course.