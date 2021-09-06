The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, September 06, 2021 7:20 pm

    College commitments: South Side's Stow to USF, Warsaw's Hoskins to IU

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    South Side senior Perry Stow announced on Twitter on Monday that he has committed to Saint Francis baseball. 

    In his junior season, Stow hit .333 with a .509 on-base-percentage with 11 RBI, three doubles, and had an ERA of 4.61 in 27.1 innings pitched while striking out 44. 

    Callen Hoskins, a Warsaw senior, announced on Instagram last week that he has committed to play golf at Indiana. Hoskins was the individual medalist at the 2021 Warsaw sectional with a 70 at the Rozella Ford Golf Course and then shot a 77 at the Plymouth regional at Swan Lake's Black Course. 

