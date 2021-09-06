Homestead girls golf falls a spot in state poll

Homestead girls golf has fallen one spot to No. 6 in the Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association Week 5 poll, which was released today. The Spartans have been ranked between No. 3 and No. 6 in every poll this season.

Carroll continues to be an honorable mention, just outside the top 20.

Evansville North, Westfield and Carmel are ranked No. 1, 2 and 3, respectively, maintaining their rankings from last week.

The full poll is listed below:

IHSGCA Week 5 Girls Golf Poll

September 6, 2021

(rank, team, points, first-place votes)

1. Evansville North, 160 (8)

2. Westfield, 152

3. Carmel, 144

T4. Castle, 115

T4. Center Grove, 115

6. Homestead, 114

7. Hamilton Southeastern, 113

8. Noblesville, 100

9. Floyd Central, 95

10. Franklin Community, 78

11. University, 72

12. Culver Academy, 65

13. Zionsville, 61

14. Penn, 55

15. Guerin Catholic, 35

T16. Plainfield, 23

T16. Columbus North, 23

18. NorthWood, 22

19. Lebanon, 21

20. Northview, 18

Honorable mention: Batesville, Brownsburg, Carroll, Crown Point, Lapel