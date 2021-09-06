The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, September 06, 2021 7:20 pm

    Homestead girls golf falls a spot in state poll

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Homestead girls golf has fallen one spot to No. 6 in the Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association Week 5 poll, which was released today. The Spartans have been ranked between No. 3 and No. 6 in every poll this season. 

    Carroll continues to be an honorable mention, just outside the top 20. 

    Evansville North, Westfield and Carmel are ranked No. 1, 2 and 3, respectively, maintaining their rankings from last week.

    The full poll is listed below:

    IHSGCA Week 5 Girls Golf Poll

    September 6, 2021

    (rank, team, points, first-place votes)

    1. Evansville North, 160 (8)

    2. Westfield, 152

    3. Carmel, 144

    T4. Castle, 115

    T4. Center Grove, 115

    6. Homestead, 114

    7. Hamilton Southeastern, 113

    8. Noblesville, 100

    9. Floyd Central, 95

    10. Franklin Community, 78

    11. University, 72

    12. Culver Academy, 65

    13. Zionsville, 61

    14. Penn, 55

    15. Guerin Catholic, 35

    T16. Plainfield, 23

    T16. Columbus North, 23

    18. NorthWood, 22

    19. Lebanon, 21

    20. Northview, 18

    Honorable mention: Batesville, Brownsburg, Carroll, Crown Point, Lapel

