Monday, September 06, 2021 7:20 pm
Homestead girls golf falls a spot in state poll
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Homestead girls golf has fallen one spot to No. 6 in the Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association Week 5 poll, which was released today. The Spartans have been ranked between No. 3 and No. 6 in every poll this season.
Carroll continues to be an honorable mention, just outside the top 20.
Evansville North, Westfield and Carmel are ranked No. 1, 2 and 3, respectively, maintaining their rankings from last week.
The full poll is listed below:
IHSGCA Week 5 Girls Golf Poll
September 6, 2021
(rank, team, points, first-place votes)
1. Evansville North, 160 (8)
2. Westfield, 152
3. Carmel, 144
T4. Castle, 115
T4. Center Grove, 115
6. Homestead, 114
7. Hamilton Southeastern, 113
8. Noblesville, 100
9. Floyd Central, 95
10. Franklin Community, 78
11. University, 72
12. Culver Academy, 65
13. Zionsville, 61
14. Penn, 55
15. Guerin Catholic, 35
T16. Plainfield, 23
T16. Columbus North, 23
18. NorthWood, 22
19. Lebanon, 21
20. Northview, 18
Honorable mention: Batesville, Brownsburg, Carroll, Crown Point, Lapel
