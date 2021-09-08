Snider in search of new Week 4 opponent

The Indiana Football Coaches Association announced Wednesday that Snider is looking for a new varsity opponent for this Friday, the fourth week of the football regular season. The Panthers (2-1) were originally scheduled to play host to South Side (1-2).

According to an email from Krista Stockman, the Fort Wayne Community Schools public information officer, the game was canceled because of the number of South Side players in quarantine. The game will not be rescheduled.

According to AlmanacSports.com, every Summit Athletic Conference football team had played all nine league games in every season since the conference expanded to its current 10 members in 2015. That streak continued through 2020 and the first three weeks of 2021 even as COVID quarantines held many individual athletes out of contests.

If Snider does find a new opponent for Friday, it would mark the first time an SAC team has played a regular-season football game against a nonconference opponent since 2014.

Earlier this year, East Noble of the Northeast 8 canceled a nonconference football game against NorthWood in Week 2 when the school district shut down the high school and all extracurriculars for a week in an effort to slow the spread of COVID in the school.

Last year, regular season football games that were canceled across the state generally were not made up at a later date. The Northern Lakes Conference opted to count the 2020 sectional opening round game between Goshen and Mishawaka as a conference game because their regular-season meeting was canceled because of COVID, but that cannot work in this case as Snider is in Class 5A and South Side Class 4A, so the two have no chance of meeting in the postseason.

