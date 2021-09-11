The Journal Gazette
 
    Homestead soccer beats No. 6 Columbus North to stay undefeated

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Class 3A No. 4 Homestead girls soccer beat No. 6 Columbus North 5-1 on Saturday. Amelia White scored two goals for the Spartans, while Sydney Couch, Emily Graham and Lucy Gray each added one. Homestead is now 8-0 this season and has outscored opponents 39-3. 

    Amelia White has now scored 11 goals in seven games played, and Couch has nine goals in eight games.

    vjacobsen@jg.net

